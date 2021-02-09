Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 3.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.15% of Etsy worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,058 shares of company stock worth $13,171,634. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.