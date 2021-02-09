EUNO Trading 31.8% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $9,019.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00984140 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,114,579,802 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

