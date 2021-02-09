Evedo Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 158.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.01082976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.17 or 0.05604598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042054 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

