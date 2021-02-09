Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everbridge.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Everbridge by 133.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Everbridge by 3,073.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

