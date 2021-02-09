Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.59. 12,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 9,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Evercel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.