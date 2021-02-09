Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.50 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $55.47 million and $9.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00194965 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061243 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,772,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,525,598 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

