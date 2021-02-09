Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Up 37.8%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) rose 37.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 9,937,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 978% from the average daily volume of 921,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

