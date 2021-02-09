Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

