EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.09

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.