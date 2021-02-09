EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.09

Feb 9th, 2021


EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

EVRZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

