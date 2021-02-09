Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

