Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,751 shares of company stock worth $4,041,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

