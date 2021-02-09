Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 1%

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 264,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 148,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The stock has a market cap of C$232.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.