EXMR FDN Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $126,803.24 and approximately $89,828.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

