Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $23,354,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

