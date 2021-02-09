extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 39% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $584,468.70 and $185,706.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.36 or 0.99624241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.96 or 0.01094158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00294862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00214255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00085794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

extraDNA Token Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

extraDNA Token Trading

extraDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

