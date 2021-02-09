Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 191,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

