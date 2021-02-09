Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,074,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

