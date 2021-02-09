Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

