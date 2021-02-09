Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $7.25. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 160,393 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.90 million and a P/E ratio of -74.25.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

