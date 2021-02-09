Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.96 and traded as high as $13.58. Fang shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 5,023 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Get Fang alerts:

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fang by 184.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.