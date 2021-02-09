Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $16.90. Fanhua shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 41,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,620.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fanhua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fanhua by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fanhua by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

