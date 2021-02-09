Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 5.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.79 and last traded at $66.77. 3,894,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,934,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farfetch by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

