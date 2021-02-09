Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.74 and last traded at $117.86. Approximately 3,378,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,457,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,023.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fastly by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

