F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $121.80. F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 802,696 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.