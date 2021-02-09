FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

