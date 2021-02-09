Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,708 ($113.77) and last traded at GBX 8,758 ($114.42). Approximately 262,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 364,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,812 ($115.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,828.11 ($89.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,950.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,076.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

