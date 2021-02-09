Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 137.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $190.69 million and approximately $49.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 137.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.64 or 0.01047813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.86 or 0.05492431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

