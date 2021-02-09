Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. 125,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

