Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Increased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $34,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.