Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

NYSE FIS opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.