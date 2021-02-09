Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.
In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
