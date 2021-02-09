Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

