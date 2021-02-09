Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.41.

FIS stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,154 shares of company stock worth $6,875,797. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

