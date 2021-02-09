Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5-13.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

FIS stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of -741.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

