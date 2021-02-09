Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.08. 180,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.62. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.11.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. Research analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

