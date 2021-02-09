Financial Comparison: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

20.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 24.83% 10.39% 0.94% Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.72 $12.49 million N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 5.44 $66.07 million $2.89 16.40

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of July 22, 2020, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, trust, and estate services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 42 full service banking locations, including 32 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.