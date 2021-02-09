Financial Comparison: VMware (NYSE:VMW) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Take-Two Interactive Software and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 1 10 16 0 2.56 VMware 0 9 16 0 2.64

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus target price of $190.18, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. VMware has a consensus target price of $169.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given VMware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 7.46 $404.46 million $3.65 54.88 VMware $10.81 billion 5.73 $6.41 billion $4.51 32.74

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Take-Two Interactive Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 14.10% 27.32% 13.63% VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58%

Summary

VMware beats Take-Two Interactive Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.