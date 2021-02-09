Financial Contrast: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) versus The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Community Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Community Financial and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60

The Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.06%. Given The Community Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Community Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

The Community Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The Community Financial pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Community Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Community Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Community Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial 17.66% 7.51% 0.72% Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of The Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Community Financial and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial $78.22 million 2.13 $15.27 million $2.75 10.22 Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 5.96 $421.23 million $3.41 21.63

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The Community Financial. The Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats The Community Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.