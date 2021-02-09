Financial Review: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) versus Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00 Spirent Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.25%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Spirent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.16 -$105.90 million ($0.68) -6.82 Spirent Communications $503.60 million 3.75 $78.00 million $0.53 23.30

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Spirent Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

