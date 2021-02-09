FinNexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. FinNexus has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

