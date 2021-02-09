FIO Protocol Price Up 69.1% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00034592 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 741,217,080 coins and its circulating supply is 217,957,535 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

