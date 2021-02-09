Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:FC traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64. The stock has a market cap of C$415.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$15.43.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

