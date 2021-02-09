Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:FC traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64. The stock has a market cap of C$415.46 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$15.43.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO)
