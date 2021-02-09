Firo Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.18 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.14 or 0.00010968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $59.18 million and $7.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,825.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.39 or 0.03750913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00373411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.97 or 0.01074136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.68 or 0.00477685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00358493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00231668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020546 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,523,191 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.