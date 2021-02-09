First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.75

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 214.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

