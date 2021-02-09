First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.35

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 2550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Merchants by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Merchants by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

