First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.35

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 2550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 35.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Merchants by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Merchants by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
