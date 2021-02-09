First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,962 shares of company stock valued at $883,869. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.