First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of FNLIF stock remained flat at $$33.11 during trading on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

