First National Financial (TSE:FN) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$42.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

FN stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.57. 30,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

