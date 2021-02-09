First National Financial (TSE:FN) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$42.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.
FN stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.57. 30,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
