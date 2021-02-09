First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.37

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $11.05. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

