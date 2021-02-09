First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

