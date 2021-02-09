First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 59,329 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $69,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

PDD opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

